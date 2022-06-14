Global nuclear spending surges as superpower tensions rise: Report

The world's nuclear powers are increasing investment in their arsenals, with spending up nine per cent to $82.4 billion in 2021, according to a report released Tuesday by the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).

Washington led the spending, at $44.2 billion, followed by Beijing, which spent $11.7 billion as it races to build an arsenal of nuclear warheads to rival those of global leaders Russia and the United States.