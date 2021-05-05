Global shortage of midwives threatens women’s lives: Report

Hundreds of thousands of women and millions of newborns die every year due to lack of midwives worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

This is because the world is currently facing a shortage of 900,000 midwives, which represents a third of the required global midwifery workforce, according to the UN health agency.

The Covid-19 crisis has only exacerbated these problems, with the health needs of women and newborns being overshadowed, midwifery services being disrupted and midwives being deployed to other health services.

These are some of the key takeaways from the 2021 State of World’s Midwifery report by UNFPA (the UN sexual and reproductive health agency), WHO, International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) and partners, which evaluates the midwifery workforce and related health resources in 194 countries.