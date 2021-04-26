Global vaccine push to save 50m lives by 2030: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) and partners called Monday for action to boost vaccination against measles and other diseases worldwide after the pandemic severely disrupted access to routine jabs.

The WHO, along with the UN children's agency and the vaccine alliance Gavi, said their new global strategy had the potential to save 50 million lives within less than a decade.

"If we're to avoid multiple outbreaks of life-threatening diseases like measles, yellow fever and diphtheria, we must ensure routine vaccination services are protected in every country in the world," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

The push comes as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to disrupt essential health services worldwide.