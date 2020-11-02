Gunmen kill at least 10 students in Kabul University attack

AFP
Kabul
Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on 2 November 2020
Policemen stand guard at an entrance gate of the Kabul University in Kabul on 2 November 2020AFP

Gunmen attacked Kabul University's campus on Monday, killing at least 10 students and trading fire with security forces, a senior Afghan government source and witnesses said.

The attackers were targeting students and fired on them as they fled in the Afghan capital, one witness said.

"They were shooting at every student they saw," Fathullah Moradi told Reuters, saying he had managed to escape through one of the university's gates with a group of friends.

The Taliban said their fighters were not involved in the assault. No other group immediately claimed responsibility.

Advertisement

Witnesses said the attack followed an explosion in the area.

"At least 10 killed many others wounded," the senior government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

default-image

Several attackers had entered the campus and were fighting with security forces, interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said.

At least 15 people were injured, a police source said.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo condemned the attack.

Advertisement

"This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul in 10 days. Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school," he said in a statement.

An attack late last month on an education centre in Kabul killed 24 people, mostly students.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.

More News

Threat to journalists changing, says UN, after 57 deaths last year

Threat to journalists changing, says UN, after 57 deaths last year

WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Global COVID-19 deaths near 1.2 million: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 deaths near 1.2 million: Johns Hopkins

Swordsman in medieval clothing kills two in Canada Halloween rampage

Police officers detain a man near the National Assembly of Quebec, in Quebec City, early on 1 November 2020, after two people were killed and five wounded by a sword-wielding suspect dressed in medieval clothing.