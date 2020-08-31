‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero arrested on terrorism charges

Rwanda said it had arrested Paul Rusesabagina - the man who was hailed a hero in a Hollywood movie about the country’s 1994 genocide - on terrorism charges, and paraded him in front of the media in handcuffs.

Rusesabagina was played by Don Cheadle in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Hotel Rwanda’ which told the story of how he used his job as a hotel manager and his connections with the Hutu elite to protect Tutsis fleeing the slaughter.

On Monday, two police officers brought the 66-year-old to a press conference at the headquarters of the Rwanda Investigations Bureau and let media film him and take photographs.