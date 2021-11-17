Hours of talk, but little change

US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping just completed their longest exchange as world leaders - but three and a half hours of talks appear to have done little, if anything, to narrow divergent positions between the superpowers.

China’s state media described the meeting as “frank, constructive, substantive and fruitful.”

A senior US official said the talks, held by video conference, went on longer than expected and the two sides discussed a wide range of issues from Taiwan, to trade, to North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran.