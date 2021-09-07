HRW calls for Egypt sanctions over ‘extrajudicial executions’

The group Human Rights Watch accused Egypt on Tuesday of routinely killing opponents in “unlawful extrajudicial executions” made to look like shootouts and urged international sanctions against Cairo.

Citing interior ministry figures, the New York-based rights group found that at least 755 people were killed in 143 alleged shootouts—with only one suspect arrested.

“Egyptian security forces have for years carried out extrajudicial executions, claiming that the men had been killed in shootouts,” HRW said.