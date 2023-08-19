Putin visits generals leading Ukraine offensive in south Russia: Kremlin

Russian president Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the commander of Moscow's Ukraine offensive in an army HQ in the southern Russia city of Rostov-on-Don, the Kremlin said early Saturday.

Moscow gave no details on when the meeting took place but footage released by state media indicated it was at night.

The Russian leader met the generals after the US approved the transfer of Dutch and Danish F-16s to Kyiv.

"Vladimir Putin held a meeting at the headquarters of the special military operation group in Rostov-on-Don," the Kremlin said in a statement.