China to send troops to Russia for joint military drills

Chinese troops will travel to Russia to take part in joint military drills, Beijing's defence ministry said.

Beijing and Moscow have close defence links and China has said it wants to push bilateral relations "to a higher level," even as Moscow faces international sanctions and widespread condemnation over its war in Ukraine.

China's defence ministry said Wednesday its participation in the annual "Vostok" exercises -- which Moscow has said will take place from 30 August to 5 September -- is part of a bilateral cooperation agreement with Russia.