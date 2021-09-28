ICC prosecutor leaves US out of Afghan probe

"I have therefore decided to focus my office's investigations in Afghanistan on crimes allegedly committed by the Taliban and the Islamic State-Khorasan Province ("IS-K") and to deprioritise other aspects of this investigation," he said.

This was because of the "gravity, scale and continuing nature of alleged crimes by the Taliban and the Islamic State", Khan said.

The ICC launched a preliminary probe there in 2006, with a mandate to investigate crimes dating back to when Afghanistan joined the court three years earlier.

Bensouda sought permission for a formal investigation in 2017, saying there was "reasonable basis to believe" war crimes had been committed by both the Taliban, and by US forces in Afghanistan and the CIA in secret detention centres abroad.

President Joe Biden, while continuing Trump's opposition to ICC probes both of US forces as of Israel, has sought a more cooperative approach with the court and lifted sanctions on Bensouda. Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan at the end of August.

Asked about Khan's decision, state department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter did not comment directly on sparing US forces but said: "We are deeply concerned about the current human rights situation in Afghanistan, and that also includes allegations of atrocities, and certainly welcome efforts to ensure accountability."