India, US to sign data pact ahead of talks on countering China

The Pompeo-Esper visit to New Delhi is part of a concerted US campaign to draw India into a deeper defence relationship.

Esper and Singh "reinforced their commitment to deepening military-to-military cooperation" during talks on Monday, said a US Defense Department statement.

Jaishankar tweeted after his talks with Pompeo that relations between the emerging allies have "grown substantially in every domain".

Both sides said that an accord on sharing geospatial intelligence would be signed during the day.