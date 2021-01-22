10 feared killed in Karnataka blast

A loud sound of explosion was heard in Shivamogga on late Thursday night, suspected to be caused by explosive materials kept on a stone crushing site, the police said, adding at least 10 people have been reportedly killed.

This incident took place in Abbalagere village located along the Shivamogga-Hanagal state highway, which passes through Savalunga and Shikaripura.

Shikaripura, 290 km from Bengaluru, is the home constituency of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. According to the police, no one was able to reach the site of explosion.

“The incident took place in a stone crushing unit, where generally at least 50 boxes of mining explosive material is stored,” the police said.