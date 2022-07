As many as 11 people died and several others were injured after a private bus rolled off a cliff in India’s Himachal Pradesh on Monday morning.

A private bus on Route Shensher to Sainj fell down into a ditch near Jangla Sainj Newuly Marg in 's Kullu district. The incident happened around 8:00am. Several school children were travelling on the bus, as per the state emergency operation centre.

The teams have been stationed on the site to carry out rescue operations.