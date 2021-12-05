13 civilians killed by security forces in India's northeast

"This is where a confrontation happened between the two sides, and the security personnel fired, killing seven more people," Nagaland police officer Sandeep M. Tamgadge told AFP.

Tamgadge said the situation in the district was "very tense right now", with nine other civilians wounded in the second incident now being treated in local hospitals.

The Indian army said in a statement one of its soldiers had died during the confrontation, with an unspecified number of troops wounded.

It added soldiers were acting on "credible intelligence" that insurgents were operating in the area and had laid an ambush to intercept them.

"The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law," the statement said.