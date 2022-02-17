13 killed after falling down well in India

“The victims fell down and were crushed under the debris,” he said.
The women and children had gathered to take part in a marriage ritual in their village.
Prime minister Narendra Modi said the accident was “heart-wrenching”.
“The local administration is involved in all possible help,” he tweeted.
Indian weddings are often grand affairs with huge numbers of guests and lavish ceremonies that run for several days.
In 2017, 24 wedding revellers were killed in the north-western state of Rajasthan when a wall crashed down on them during a storm.