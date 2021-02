14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Fourteen people were confirmed dead on Monday and at least 170 others were still missing after a chunk of glacier broke off and unleashed a devastating flash flood in India, officials said.

The wall of water barrelled down a valley in India’s Himalayan north on Sunday morning, destroying bridges, roads and two hydroelectric power plants.

“There was a cloud of dust as the water went by. The ground shook like an earthquake,” local inhabitant Om Agarwal told Indian TV.

Uttarakhand state government said on Monday 14 bodies have been recovered from different places but that according to local officials 170 others were missing. Fifteen had been rescued.

On Sunday police had put the number of people missing at more than 200, most of them from the two power plants.

Some were trapped in two tunnels cut off by the floods and by mud and rocks.