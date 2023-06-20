Modi to talk tech, trade on US visit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to the United States on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress, with military and technological ties on the agenda as his hosts seek a regional counter to China.

The leader of the world’s most populous nation will also receive all the pomp of a state dinner at the White House on Thursday—only Biden’s third since his inauguration.

Hailed by New Delhi as a “historic” chance to “expand and consolidate” ties, the visit comes at a time of rising concerns on human rights and democratic backsliding under the Hindu nationalist leader.

But Washington is seeking to boost ties with a potential regional ally to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Analysts expect landmark announcements in clean energy and strategic technology, including a deal to jointly produce fighter jet engines.