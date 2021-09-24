India

2 BSF troopers killed in fratricide incident in Tripura

IANS
Agartala
BSF members
BSF membersFile photo

Two Border Security Force (BSF) troopers were killed and a sub-inspector shot at in a fratricidal incident along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura on Thursday, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A police official said that havildar Sahid Singh and constable Pratap Singh of 20th battalion engaged in a squabble on personal matters at a BSF outpost at Khagrachari in Gomati district before the constable shot his senior dead.

Advertisement

Hearing the firing, BSF sub-inspector Ram Kumar rushed to the spot and tried to pacify Pratap Singh but the constable fired at him too. Abhimanyu Singh, who was on sentry duty, then fired on Pratap Singh, killing him on the spot.

An executive magistrate, and senior police and BSF officials have rushed to the spot, 155 km south of Agartala, to probe the incident.

Read more from India
Advertisement