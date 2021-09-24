2 BSF troopers killed in fratricide incident in Tripura

A police official said that havildar Sahid Singh and constable Pratap Singh of 20th battalion engaged in a squabble on personal matters at a BSF outpost at Khagrachari in Gomati district before the constable shot his senior dead.
Hearing the firing, BSF sub-inspector Ram Kumar rushed to the spot and tried to pacify Pratap Singh but the constable fired at him too. Abhimanyu Singh, who was on sentry duty, then fired on Pratap Singh, killing him on the spot.
An executive magistrate, and senior police and BSF officials have rushed to the spot, 155 km south of Agartala, to probe the incident.