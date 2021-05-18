24 dead, dozens missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

At least 24 people were dead and almost 100 missing on Tuesday after a monster cyclone slammed India, compounding the country's woes as it recorded a new record number of coronavirus deaths in 24 hours.

The colossal swirling system dubbed cyclone Tauktae is the latest in what experts say is a growing number of increasingly severe storms in the Arabian Sea as climate change warms its waters.

Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power after the storm hit the Gujarat coast in western India on Monday evening, leaving a trail of death and destruction.