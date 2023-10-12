India condemns Hamas attack, but backs independent Palestine

India considers the weekend attack by Hamas militants in Israel a "terrorist attack", a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said Thursday, while reiterating its longstanding position for an independent Palestine.

"We see this as a terrorist attack," the spokesperson said.

Israel has vowed to annihilate the Hamas movement that governs the Gaza Strip in retribution for one of the deadliest attacks on its soil. It has put Gaza under total siege and launched its biggest bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the conflict.

Over 2,500 people have died between the two sides up to now.