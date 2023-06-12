Cyclone likely to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday

Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat will be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds although some of these are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage, said a weather office official, who declined to be named.

Fishermen in Gujarat have been advised against going to sea and those at sea have been called back, with 21,000 boats parked so far, the government said on Monday.

Offshore oil installations have also been asked to ensure immediate return of all manpower, and two of India's largest ports - Kandla and Mundra - located in Gujarat have been alerted while other ports have been advised for preventive action.