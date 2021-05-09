4,092 Covid deaths in India as fresh cases go over 400,000 again

The coronavirus continues to pummel India as the country on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 4,092 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,22,96,414, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
It is the fifth time after 1 May that India has crossed the 400,000 mark of new Covid cases. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 414,188 cases.
In the past 17 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over 300,000 cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 11 days.
India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 22,296,414 with 3,736,648 active cases and a total of 242,362 deaths so far.
According to the Health Ministry, a total of 386,444 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 18,317,404 people have been cured from Covid till date.
The Health Ministry said that a total of 169,439,663 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 2,023,532, who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 302,275,471 samples have been tested up to 8 May for Covid-19. Of these 1,865,428 samples were tested on Saturday.