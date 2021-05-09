4,092 Covid deaths in India as fresh cases go over 400,000 again

The coronavirus continues to pummel India as the country on Sunday recorded 4,03,738 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 4,092 fatalities, taking the total number of cases in the country to 2,22,96,414, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

It is the fifth time after 1 May that India has crossed the 400,000 mark of new Covid cases. On Friday, India recorded the highest ever 414,188 cases.

In the past 17 days India’s daily Covid tally has risen by over 300,000 cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 11 days.

India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 22,296,414 with 3,736,648 active cases and a total of 242,362 deaths so far.