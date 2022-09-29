India appoints 'China expert' as new defence chief     

India has appointed as its new defence chief a general who led forces on its disputed frontier with China, as New Delhi seeks to counter Beijing's growing military assertiveness.

Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan's appointment comes in the midst of a root-and-branch reform of India's armed forces, and nearly a year after the previous defence chief died in a helicopter crash.

India has been wary of its northern neighbour's growing troop presence along their immense frontier, and border disputes, including deadly Himalayan clashes in 2020, have been a perennial source of tension.