55,342 new cases recorded as India shows declining trend of daily spike

India’s tally on Tuesday mounted to 7,175,880 with a spike of 55,342 coronavirus cases, the lowest since August.

India recorded around 55,000 cases on 31 July (55,078), 4 August (52,050) and 18 August (55,079).

India is showing a trend of declining average daily cases over the past five weeks. After a month, on 9 October, active cases fell below the 900,000 mark and have steadily followed a downward slope since, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said.

Out of the total cases so far, 838,729 are currently active, 6,227,295 have been discharged, while 109,856 lost the battle against the pandemic.