What sparked deadly ethnic clashes in India's Manipur?

Thousands of security personnel maintained vigil in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur on Tuesday as a curfew was relaxed after days of rioting and ethnic clashes killed at least 60 people and displaced 35,000.

The violence in the state bordering Myanmar began on 3 May when tribal groups clashed with a non-tribal group, the ethnic majority Meitei, over economic benefits and quotas given to the tribes.

The trouble was quelled after New Delhi rushed thousands of paramilitary and army troops to the state of 3.2 million people.