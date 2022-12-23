16 personnel of Indian Army killed in road accident in Sikkim

The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu, on the way to Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the statement added.
President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the army jawans.
In separate condolence messages, they prayed early recovery of the injured and conveyed sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.
Sikkim is a state in northeast India, bordering by Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal.