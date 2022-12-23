India

16 personnel of Indian Army killed in road accident in Sikkim

BSS
New Delhi

At least 16 members of the Indian Army including three junior commissioned officers and 13 soldiers have lost their lives in a tragic road accident in north Sikkim on Friday, army sources said.

The accident took place as the truck carrying the army personnel skidded down into a steep slope and fell into a gorge at Zema in North Sikkim, according to a statement issued by Indian Army.

The vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu, on the way to Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn, the statement added.

President of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh condoled the death of the army jawans.

In separate condolence messages, they prayed early recovery of the injured and conveyed sympathy to the members of the bereaved families.

Sikkim is a state in northeast India, bordering by Bhutan, Tibet and Nepal.

Read more from India
Post Comment