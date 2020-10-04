75,829 new coronavirus cases in India, tally crosses 6.5m

With a surge of 75,829 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, India’s total tally on Sunday crossed the 6.5 million mark, the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) data showed.

The number of new cases was, however, less by 3,647 vis-a-vis the previous day’s 79,476 figure.

As per the latest data, 75,829 more cases and 940 more fatalities in 24 hours took India’s total cases to 6,549,373 and the COVID-19 death toll to 101,782.

Out of the total, 937,625 are active cases, whereas 5,509,966 patients have been cured and discharged.

It took the country 205 days to register this death toll ever since the first case was reported. A month ago, India had recorded 67,376 deaths.