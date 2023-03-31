Deaths from roof collapse at temple in India rise to 36

Rescuers used cranes and ropes to look for survivors a day after the roof of a well collapsed in a temple complex in central India killing 36 people and injuring 16, a government official said on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Indian city of Indore when a concrete slab covering the roof of a stepwell in a temple complex gave way, crushing devotees who had gathered to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said.

"The major cause of deaths could be drowning because the well was 60 feet deep and there was much water in it," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told Reuters.