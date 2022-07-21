Congress protests as Sonia Gandhi questioned for 2hrs

Indian National Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case has concluded for the day and she left the office of the central probe agency in central Delhi.

The questioning went on for nearly two hours. Sonia Gandhi's daughter and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the ED office. Party leader Rahul Gandhi also reached the ED office. Sources said Sonia Gandhi may be called again for questioning on 25 July.

Congress leaders protested in different parts of the country over ED summons to the party's interim chief.

Seventy-five Congress MPs including leader of ppposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.