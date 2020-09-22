Across 5.5 million, India’s active cases dip, recoveries shoot up

In a major relief India showed a spike of 75,083 fresh coronavirus cases in a day, nearly 20,000 less than its daily surge reported last week. Even though it crossed the 5.5 million-mark of total cases, it continued to show highest recovery rate, Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

There were now 975,861 active cases, while 4,497,867 have recovered, with 101,468 in the past 24 hours while 1,053 died taking the toll to 88,935.

With a tally of 55,62,663 cases, India’s recovery rate stands at 80.86 per cent, and the fatality rate is 1.60 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.