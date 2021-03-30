Amit Shah holds rally in Nandigram

In phase-II, 30 seats will go to the polls to decide the fate of 171 candidates including 19 women.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member Assembly will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.