Amnesty suspends India operations due to govt 'witch hunt'

Amnesty International said Tuesday it has suspended its Indian operations after its bank accounts were frozen in what it called a government "witch-hunt" against rights groups.

Non-governmental organisations have long alleged they face harassment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist administration for highlighting rights abuses, including in restive Indian-administered Kashmir.

Amnesty said that it came to know on 10 September that its Indian bank accounts were frozen, forcing it to let go of staff and pause all ongoing campaign and research work.