Anger after Indian police cremate gang-rape victim

The assault comes months after four men were hanged for the brutal 2012 gang rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi, a case that came to symbolise the nation's problems with sexual violence.

The latest attack sparked anger that was further fuelled Wednesday after the woman's family accused police of cremating her body in the dead of night -- against their wishes and religious custom -- raising doubts about their commitment to a proper investigation.

"I wasn't even allowed to see the body of my daughter one final time before they burned it," her mother told reporters Wednesday.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the attack -- all aged in their 20s and 30s -- with an Indian newspaper reporting one was from a wealthy landowning family feared by the community.

He "creates trouble but no one ever says anything," the Indian Express quoted a villager as saying.

"He drinks, harasses women. Everyone is scared of the family."

- 'Caste supremacy' -

Police chief Vikrant Vir insisted the woman's cremation took place with the family's consent, but added: "We did not want any outsider to create law and order disturbances."

The All India Progressive Women's Association said the police action "reeks of caste supremacy".