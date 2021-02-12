At least 12 killed in fire at Indian firecracker factory

At least 12 people were killed in a fire at a firecracker factory in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Friday, police said.

Raja Narayanan, a regional police official, said an investigation was under way into what caused the blaze at a factory in the village of Achankulam in the Virudhunagar district.

"Twelve people have died and 26 have been hospitalized following the accident at the factory this afternoon," he said.