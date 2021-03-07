Bengal relied on Mamata for change but she broke people's trust: Modi

Launching a scathing attack on chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that West Bengal relied on her for ushering in a change, however, she broke the trust and insulted people of the state.

Addressing his first rally at Brigade Parade Ground after the announcement of the West Bengal assembly poll schedule, the prime minister said there are TMC, Left and Congress on one side and people of West Bengal on the other side.

"Bengal relied on Mamata didi for change. But didi and her cadre broke this trust. These people broke the trust of Bengal. These people insulted Bengal and tortured the sisters and daughters here. But these people could not break the hope and courage of the people in the state," he said.