BJP gaining votes across West Bengal, shows exit poll

The BJP may not form the government in West Bengal, but the party has made its presence felt by increasing its vote share across the state, according to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News.

As per the exit poll data, the saffron party is not only winning seats across the state, but also increasing its vote share.

The exit poll data show that the vote share of BJP, which has put up a formidable challenge against the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state, is expected to witness a huge jump of 29 per cent from 10.2 per cent in 2016 to 39.2 per cent in 2021. The BJP's vote share is likely to increase in all the regions of the state.