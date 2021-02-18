BJP loses big in India’s state-level municipal polls

Chief minister of India’s state of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday hailed the Congress party’s spectacular victory in the state municipal polls.

He said this is not just a validation of his government’s “development-oriented policies and programmes but also a total rejection of the anti-people actions” of the major opposition parties - Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Congratulating Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, as well as all MLAs, members and workers of the party, for the sweeping victory in the civic polls, the results of which were declared on Wednesday, the chief minister said the people of the state had clearly and unequivocally denounced the divisive, undemocratic, unconstitutional and regressive agendas of the three parties.