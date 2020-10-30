Border dispute: India, China to hold 8th military talks next week

Military delegates from India and China will hold talks for the eighth time next week to resolve the border dispute in Eastern Ladakh.

Earlier, the talks had ended in deadlock with no sign of de-escalation of force along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even with winter setting in, leaving soldiers exposed to minus 30-degree Celsius temperature.

This time, lieutenant general PGK Menon will lead the discussions from the Indian side, while joint secretary from the ministry of external affairs, Navin Srivastava, will also be part of the delegation.