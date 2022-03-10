BSF trains village youths in West Bengal to combat ‘border crimes’

Anurag Garg, Company Commander, Phasidewa BOP, BSF,176 battalion said, “They are running basic computer course and pre-recruitment training for the hundred boys and girls of border areas and the aim is to prepare them for CAPF recruitment and other competitive exams and also to refrain from illegal activities like cross border crime and drug smuggling.

“They are getting the response and will definitely enroll their names in the exams selection list in future”, he added.

“They are too much grateful to BSF for the training which will give a bright future. This will not only help them to make their lives secure also the national security through their informative support”, Pankaj Roy, a village youth.