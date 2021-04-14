Climate change makes Indian monsoon stronger, more erratic: Study

Climate change is making India's monsoon stronger and more chaotic, scientists said Wednesday, warning of potential severe consequences for food, farming and the economy affecting nearly a fifth of the world's population.

A new analysis comparing more than 30 climate models from around the world predicts more extremely wet rainy seasons, which sweep in from the sea from roughly June to September each year.

Researchers at the Potsdam-Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) found strong evidence that every degree Celsius of warming would likely increase monsoon rainfall by about five percent.

The study not only confirmed trends seen in previous research, but found "global warming is increasing monsoon rainfall in India even more than previously thought," said lead author Anja Katzenberger, also of Ludwig Maximilian University.

"It is dominating monsoon dynamics in the 21st century." This raises the possibility that key crops -- including rice -- could be swamped during crucial growing stages.

Moreover, the monsoon is likely to become more erratic as warming increases, according to the study, published in the journal Earth System Dynamics.

"Since Indian society is overall affected by the monsoon in a very strong way, stronger variability produces problems for agriculture, but also for the organisation of public life," said Anders Levermann from PIK and Columbia University.