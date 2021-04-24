Death and despair at the doors of stricken Delhi hospital

Barely breathing, Shyam Narayan arrived at the New Delhi hospital in a red rickshaw, his feet hanging over the side, but it soon became clear to his desperate family that the overwhelmed staff could not help him.

He was just the latest victim of the coronavirus wave battering India, where thousands of afflicted are turning up at hospitals only to find no beds and a battle for oxygen and life-saving drugs.

At Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital in northeast Delhi, Narayan and his family were part of a steady stream of ambulances, rickshaws and other vehicles bringing Covid-19 patients for treatment, waiting for beds inside already occupied by up to three people.

He didn't make it that far: a stretcher carrying his lifeless body was wheeled out just a few minutes after he was taken through the doors.