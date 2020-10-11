Defence industry must evolve to meet needs of armed forces: Indian army vice chief

The Indian defence industry needs to evolve to provide solutions for the protection requirements of armed forces, Indian army vice chief lieutenant general SK Saini said on Saturday.

He said a large number of Indian troops are deployed in super high-altitude areas where the temperature touches - 50 degrees celsius. However, cold-weather equipment is imported.

“...we are still importing cold-weather equipment, mainly due to the lack of viable indigenous solutions,” said the Indian army vice chief stressing that a collaborative effort needs to be put in this field “to fulfil our vision of aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”