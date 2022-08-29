India to be a developed nation by 2047: Modi

Highlighting country's development journey, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said despite experiencing many shortcomings, India will be a developed nation by 2047.

The Indian prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 44 billion in Bhuj. Earlier, he also inaugurated Smriti Van Memorial here.

Addressing the gathering, the Narendra Modi said, "When I say from the ramparts of the Red Fort that India will be a developed country by 2047, you can see that amidst death and disaster, we made some resolutions and we realised them today. Similarly, what we resolve today, we will surely realise in 2047."

He said that Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj and Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar are the symbols of shared pain of Kutch, Gujarat and the entire country. He recalled when the concept of Anjar Memorial came up and a resolution was taken for completing the memorial via voluntary work, 'Kar Seva'.