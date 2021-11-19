Elections trump economics in Modi's farm reforms U-turn

Elections trumped the urgency for agricultural reform in Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's surprise decision on Friday to repeal new farm laws, economists and political analysts said.

Although far from perfect, the three laws passed in September 2020 which Modi now plans to scrap would have made a start at liberalising India's enormous but hugely inefficient farming sector.

"The government has made an electoral calculation," professor Harsh V Pant, an Indian author and analyst, told AFP.

Modi "instinctively, intuitively" felt the political costs of his reforms were higher than their economic benefit, he added -- making the subject "untouchable" going forward.