Ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka detained

High drama prevailed on Thursday after Uttar Pradesh Police personnel pushed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the ground near the Yamuna Expressway and detained him along with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while they were walking towards Hathras to meet the family of the rape victim, party leaders claimed.

Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior leaders had left Delhi on Thursday to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim.

However, they began marching towards Hathras after their vehicle was stopped near the Yamuna Expressway.