Ex-Trinamool leader Suvendu joins BJP’s rally

IANS
Kolkata
Dissident Trinamool Congress heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore in the presence of union home minister Amit Shah.

Adhikari joined the podium along with Shah at Midnapore College Ground. He was received by union minister of state for woman and child development Debasree Choudhuri.

The ex-Nandigram legislator was seen sitting by the side of Shah on the dais.

"I welcome Suvendu in the BJP. He has been my long-time party colleague. People of Bengal want to listen to him. BJP will get a new political dimension in Bengal if Suvendu joins the saffron brigade," said Mukul Roy at the mega rally.

