Farmers adopt rotation strategy to balance protests and farming

The season for harvesting crops is arriving next month and the agitating farmers from Punjab and Haryana have devised a “rotational” strategy to deal with the shortage of manpower in their respective villages since most of the men are involved in agitation at different protest sites.

The farmers said that they harvest their crops over the entire month of April. However, since this year they are involved in the agitation, farmers will attend the protest on rotation for 10 days each so that they can give ample time to their farm produce which would be ready for harvest.

“We would rotate three times a month. A batch will replace the previous one so that they can go back to the work. Ten days after, the next batch will replace the one present at the protest site. This is how we will spend our April,” informed 60-year-old Jagdish Dhillon, a farm leader from the Bharatiya Kisan Union.