Five dead in India’s Serum plant fire

AFP
Mumbai, India
Workers wearing protective gear walk after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on 21 January, 2021
Workers wearing protective gear walk after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on 21 January, 2021AFP

Five people died as a fire tore through a building in the world's biggest vaccine production hub in western India Thursday, officials said.

"Five people have died," Pune city mayor Murlidhar Mohol told reporters following the fire at the Serum Institute of India.

Advertisement

Rescue workers discovered five bodies in the under-construction building after the blaze was brought under control, media reports said, but the company insisted its production of drugs to counter the coronavirus pandemic was not affected.

"We are deeply saddened and offer our deepest condolences to the family members of the departed," Adar Poonawalla, the firm's CEO, tweeted, without offering further details.

More News

Fire at building site for India's Serum Institute, vaccine output not hit, source says

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at India's Serum Institute in Pune on 21 January, 2021

Mamata ahead in Bengal with reduced number of seats

Mamata ahead in Bengal with reduced number of seats

Mamata announces to contest state polls from Nandigram

Mamata announces to contest state polls from Nandigram

Sanitation worker gets first shot as India launches vaccination campaign

Sanitation worker Manish Kumar, who according to the officials is the first person in the country vaccinated against the COVID-19, receives a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, 16 January , 2021