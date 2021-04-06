Fresh violence as 175m vote in Indian state polls

Fresh violence rocked the restive state of West Bengal on Tuesday as India held its biggest democratic exercise in two years with 175 million people eligible to vote in five regional elections.

West Bengal in eastern India was the most important with prime minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist BJP party attempting to win power there for the first time.

The state, home to about 90 million people, has seen thousands killed in decades of political violence and the current campaign has triggered deadly clashes between supporters of the BJP and the ruling TMC party.