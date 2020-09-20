From Doklam to Dalai Lama, Chinese intel paid Indian journalist for info: Delhi police

A few days back, an input was received from an intelligence agency that Rajeev Sharma, a resident of St. Xavier Apartment, Pitampura, New Delhi, had links with a foreign intelligence officer and has been receiving funds from his handler through illegal means and Western Union money transfer for conveying sensitive information about national security and foreign relations.

A case under section 3/4/5 of the Official Secrets Act was registered on 13 September. Thereafter, Rajeev Sharma was arrested on 14 September and a warrant was obtained for searching his residential premises by the Delhi Police.

“On interrogation, Rajeev Sharma disclosed his involvement in the procurement of secret and sensitive information and conveying the same to his Chinese handlers Michael and George, based in Kunming, China, through different digital channels. He further disclosed that he was about to send these recovered secret documents to his handlers,” Sanjeev Yadav said.